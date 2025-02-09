Ben Gvir: “I Saw The Images Of The Hostages And Remembered The Attorney-General”

Israelis and people worldwide were shocked and appalled by the images of the hostages released on Shabbos morning in starved and frail condition.

Medical professionals who evaluated them upon their return to Israel said their condition is reminiscent of Jews who spent time in concentration camps. They are suffering from severe malnutrition and require special medical treatment to begin the process of refeeding them without causing damage to their delicate systems.

In response, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir stated: “I saw the horrifying images of the hostages today and remembered Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara who asked that fruits to be given to the terrorists in prison.”

Israel’s Supreme Court held a hearing in August 2024 on the Nukhba terrorists’ prison conditions in the Sde Teiman detention center. Israelis protested outside the court during the hearing, yelling at the judges: “Shame, shame!” and “Death to terrorists!”

“We have children held hostage in Gaza! Who is discussing their conditions? Who is discussing Kfir Bibas’s conditions? This a country of Chelm.” Someone else yelled out: “They burned people alive, they raped and murdered men and women – even animals don’t do that.”

When Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman made a rare appearance in the Knesset in November 2024, a bereaved mother addressed them, saying: “How can you put the welfare of our enemies over the welfare of our soldiers? We are fighting monsters. Where are your Jewish neshamot? What’s with the Nukhba terrorists’ mattresses and fruits?”

In December 2024, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ronen made an unannounced visit to Ofer Prison to examine the conditions of detention for Gazan terrorists. Later that month, the Supreme Court issued a conditional order to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, instructing the state to explain why “basic food” should not be provided to Nukhba terrorists.

Last week, an IDF reservist accused of beating terrorists at the Sde Teiman detention facility was sentenced to prison. Meanwhile, although the military prosecution has opened multiple investigations against IDF soldiers since October 7, it has not yet indicted one terrorist involved in the massacre.

