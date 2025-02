Hamas’ military wing spokesman, Abu Obeida, announced on Monday that the terrorist group would postpone the planned release of hostages, claiming that Israel had violated the terms of the agreement.

The next release of hostages, is set to take place this coming Shabbos,

The delay comes as Israel prepares to enter the second phase of the deal, which is set to take effect after the initial phase concludes later this month.

