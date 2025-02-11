Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Raises Alert In The South, Halts Leave For Soldiers: “Preparing For Various Scenarios”

Illustrative. IDF soldiers work on a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

The IDF announced on Monday evening that a decision was made to raise the alert level in the Southern Command following a siutational assessment in the area.

Leave for combat soldiers and operational units in the south has been postponed and a significant number of additional forces were deployed to the area.

“This step is intended to strengthen operational readiness and ensure appropriate preparation for a variety of possible scenarios in the sector,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

The precautionary steps came in the wake of Hamas’s announcement earlier Monday that it is freezing the hostage release deal “until further notice” due to “Israeli violations of the deal.” US President Donald Trump responded by threatening Hamas that if it doesn’t release all the hostages by noon on Shabbos, the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal should be scrapped.

Political sources familiar with the details estimate that Hamas’ move is intended to exert pressure on Israel in order to achieve an expansion of the scope of the release of terrorists and an increase in “humanitarian” aid to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Monday evening, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that following Hamas’s “violation of the ceasefire/hostage release deal,” he instructed the IDF to prepare “at the highest level of alert” for any possible scenario in Gaza and to defend the border communities.

“We will not return to the reality of October 7,” Katz asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING: Secret Early Acceptances At Seminaries Threaten To Collapse Established System

Arkia Airlines Launches Direct New York Route, Ending El Al’s Monopoly

TRUMP TRIUMPHS: CNN Analyst Blown Away By President’s Popularity [VIDEO]

PM In Court: “You’ve Been Dragging Me Through Hell For 8 Years For Fabricated Cases!”

🚨 Hamas Suspends Release Of Hostages Due To “Israeli Violations”

INSIDE JOB: Superbowl Dancer Interrupts Halftime Show With Palestinian Flag [SEE VIDEOS]

MAJOR TRUMP VICTORY: PA’s Abbas Signs Order To End Its “Pay To Slay” Stipends

INCREDIBLE WASTE: Elon Musk Says FEMA Sent $59 Million To NYC Luxury Hotels for Migrants

Vile Anti-Semite Kanye West Deletes X Account Amid Backlash Over Antisemitic Posts

TUNNELS OF HORRORS: Hostages Were Tortured In Unspeakable Ways; 1 Fainted From Extreme Thirst & Hunger

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network