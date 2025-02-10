TRUMP: “IF ALL HOSTAGES AREN’T RETURNED BY SATURDAY AT 12:00 – ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK OUT”

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas: If all hostages are not released by 12 p.m. on Shabbos, the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal should be scrapped.

“Let all hell break loose,” Trump declared from the Oval Office, doubling down on the fiery threat he has made repeatedly since before taking office. His words come amid growing uncertainty as Hamas delays the release of hostages, casting the fragile ceasefire into doubt.

While Trump acknowledged that the final decision rests with Israel, he made it clear where he stands. “I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it,” he said.

Adding another layer of pressure to the crisis, Trump suggested he could “conceivably” withhold aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza—an idea he has floated as part of his broader strategy for the region.

This warning follows Egypt’s firm rejection earlier on Monday of any proposal that it sees as compromising Palestinian rights. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming its stance after Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Jordan has similarly dismissed the idea, standing firm against any forced displacement of Palestinians.

A freeze on U.S. aid to either nation could have profound geopolitical consequences, potentially destabilizing U.S.-brokered peace agreements with Israel and upending long-standing regional alliances.

