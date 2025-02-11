Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Attorney-General: Daycare Subsidies For Avreichim To Be Halted At End Of Month

Illustrative. A baby sleeps July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday sent a letter to the Labor Ministry stating that daycare subsidies for avreichim up to the age of 27 who are eligible for IDF recruitment will be halted at the end of the month.

The halt of daycare subsidies for the families of avreichim is a huge blow, potentially leading to a loss of thousands of shekels each month.

Last year, Baharav-Miara decided that funding daycare for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft is “illegal” despite the fact that Arab-Israeli mothers whose husbands are criminals in prison receive daycare subsidies due to a law requiring that only the woman’s income be calculated without regard to her husband’s income.

In November 2024, UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler tried to advance the “daycare law,” a bill which bases daycare subsidies solely on the employment status of the mother. However, the bill was removed from the agenda when it became clear that it lacked a majority to pass in the Knesset due to opposition from members of the Likud, Religious Zionism, and New Hope.

Meanwhile, the IDF is slated to issue another 1,212 arrest warrants to bnei yeshivos who failed to respond to their draft orders after previously issuing 1,242. It is also slated to send another 14,000 draft orders to bnei yeshivos in the coming weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING: Secret Early Acceptances At Seminaries Threaten To Collapse Established System

Arkia Airlines Launches Direct New York Route, Ending El Al’s Monopoly

TRUMP TRIUMPHS: CNN Analyst Blown Away By President’s Popularity [VIDEO]

PM In Court: “You’ve Been Dragging Me Through Hell For 8 Years For Fabricated Cases!”

🚨 Hamas Suspends Release Of Hostages Due To “Israeli Violations”

INSIDE JOB: Superbowl Dancer Interrupts Halftime Show With Palestinian Flag [SEE VIDEOS]

MAJOR TRUMP VICTORY: PA’s Abbas Signs Order To End Its “Pay To Slay” Stipends

INCREDIBLE WASTE: Elon Musk Says FEMA Sent $59 Million To NYC Luxury Hotels for Migrants

Vile Anti-Semite Kanye West Deletes X Account Amid Backlash Over Antisemitic Posts

TUNNELS OF HORRORS: Hostages Were Tortured In Unspeakable Ways; 1 Fainted From Extreme Thirst & Hunger

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network