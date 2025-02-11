Attorney-General: Daycare Subsidies For Avreichim To Be Halted At End Of Month

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday sent a letter to the Labor Ministry stating that daycare subsidies for avreichim up to the age of 27 who are eligible for IDF recruitment will be halted at the end of the month.

The halt of daycare subsidies for the families of avreichim is a huge blow, potentially leading to a loss of thousands of shekels each month.

Last year, Baharav-Miara decided that funding daycare for the babies and toddlers of Chareidi families whose fathers are eligible for the draft is “illegal” despite the fact that Arab-Israeli mothers whose husbands are criminals in prison receive daycare subsidies due to a law requiring that only the woman’s income be calculated without regard to her husband’s income.

In November 2024, UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler tried to advance the “daycare law,” a bill which bases daycare subsidies solely on the employment status of the mother. However, the bill was removed from the agenda when it became clear that it lacked a majority to pass in the Knesset due to opposition from members of the Likud, Religious Zionism, and New Hope.

Meanwhile, the IDF is slated to issue another 1,212 arrest warrants to bnei yeshivos who failed to respond to their draft orders after previously issuing 1,242. It is also slated to send another 14,000 draft orders to bnei yeshivos in the coming weeks.

