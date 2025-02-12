Report: Male Hostages Released On Shabbos Were “Weeks Away From Cardiac Arrest”

A security source spoke to Maariv on Wednesday about the reports regarding the signs of life received from the male hostages about other hostages still in captivity, warning that they won’t be able to last too long in the severe conditions they are being held in.

“The condition of the male hostages is extremely severe,” he said. “They are suffering from severe starvation. It’s doubtful whether they can hold out for another month or months.”

He also noted that the three hostages released on Shabbos were in serious condition due to starvation and had lost twenty percent of their body weight. “They were weeks away from cardiac arrest due to starvation,” he said.

The source also confirmed that the condition of soldiers and male hostages under the age of fifty is the most severe compared to the other hostages held by Hamas, and they are being severely abused by the Hamas terrorists.

There is deep fear in Israel regarding the well-being of abducted IDF soldiers and young men, with the understanding that they are experiencing sadistic abuse at the hands of their captors.

All male hostages up to the age of 50 are viewed by the terrorists as “soldiers in the occupying army.”

Another security source told Maariv that according to the testimonies of the released male hostages, they were held for most of their captivity in tunnels without the ability to walk or move.

