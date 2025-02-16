BITTERSWEET MOMENT: Thousands Gather for Vishnitzer Rebbe’s Farewell For Medical Treatment Event Amid Simcha

Bnei Brak, Israel – Thousands of Vizhnitzer Chassidim from across the country gathered on Motzei Shabbos at the central Beis Medrash to celebrate the “Furshpiel” of the great-granddaughter of the Vishnitzer Rebbe. The Kallah is the granddaughter of his son-in-law, the Rebbe of Vizhnitz Beit Shemesh, and the daughter of HaRav Chaim Meir Hager, son of the Rebbe of Vizhnitz Williamsburg. The event also served as a farewell gathering before the Vishnitzer Rebbe’s departure to Los Angeles for medical treatment.

Initially, the Vishnitzer Rebbe had planned to travel to the United States to attend the Chasunah this Wednesday. However, due to his health condition, he was forced to cancel the trip. Instead, thousands of Chassidim assembled to bid him farewell before his scheduled flight on Sunday. According to plans, the Rebbe will return home before Pesach, while his son, Rabbi Chaim Meir Hager, will lead the Purim Tish in Israel at his request.

During the grand event on Motzei Shabbos, the Chassidim joined in a Melava Malka meal, singing Niggunim. The Rebbe of Vizhnitz Beit Shemesh attended briefly before departing for the U.S. The Vishnitzer Rebbe encouraged spirited singing and dancing, and at the height of the celebration, he joined his son-in-law, the Rebbe of Beit Shemesh, in an exuberant dance, uplifting the assembled crowd.

Renowned badchan Rabbi Yisrael Schechter recited poetic verses in honor of the joyous occasion. The Vishnitzer Rebbe then delivered a heartfelt address on Emunah and Bitachon in Hashem, urging his Chassidim to remain strong and never fall into despair. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining Limud Hatorah and upholding key communal practices.

A solemn hush fell over the crowd when the Rebbe announced that, Biezras Hashem, he would hold a Seudas Hoda’ah with all his Chassidim worldwide upon his recovery. He referenced the acronym of Hallel ( ‘הלל’ — “HaRofei LeShvurei Lev”, encouraging his followers to praise Hashem even in times of hardship, as this itself brings salvation.

The evening also included a Sheva Brachos celebration for Yeshaya Kohn, a Vizhnitz Yeshiva Talmid and Einikle of the Rebbe of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak. The Vishnitzer Rebbe personally led a joyous dance with the Chosson following the recitation of the blessings.

The momentous event concluded in the early hours of the morning with the Chassidim singing “Yechi Adoneinu – Ashrei Ha’am Shekacha Lo,” marking the end of an uplifting and deeply emotional gathering.

