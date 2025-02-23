UNFATHOMABLE NEIS: HaRav Zilberstein: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu Saved Us From A Huge Disaster!”

Incredible nissim occurred on Thursday night after terrorists placed five bombs on buses in central Israel with a plan to detonate them on Friday morning, potentially killing and maiming hundreds of people.

In the first neis, the devices were “accidentally” set to detonate on Thursday night instead of Friday morning. The second neis was that when two of the devices exploded on buses in Bat Yam, they did so minutes after the route was finished and the bus drivers parked the empty buses in the parking lot and no one was injured. The third neis was that an alert bus passenger in Bat Yam spotted a terrorist trying to hide a suspicious bag below a seat and reported it to the driver only minutes before it would have detonated. The driver quickly evacuated the passengers, drove the bus to a terminal, evacauted the area, and called the police. Shortly later, before the police arrived, the bus exploded but no one was injured. The fourth neis was that after searches, two more explosive devices were found on buses in Holon before they exploded.

It should be noted that not all details of the incident are clear as it has been placed under a gag order.

On Friday morning, a special recording was published on the Siach Yitzchak line, in which the grandson of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein asks him how to thank Hashem for the great neis.

It should be noted that YWN is publicizing this for hashkafah purposes only since HaRav Zilberstein’s instructions were for the Shabbos that just passed.

Rav Aryeh Zilberstein asked his grandfather: “Huge nissim occurred last night. There were five buses that had explosive devices weighing five kilograms placed in them and they exploded ahead of time when they were supposed to explode today. Hashem Yishmor, if this had happened in cities like Holon, where Saba’s yeshiva is located, and in Bat Yam…A suggestion was made on how to thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu for the nissim – that the entire kehilla on Shabbos should recite ‘Nishmas’ b’Rov Am to thank Hashem. If this had unfortunately come to pass, there would have been hundreds of casualties, rachmana litzlan. What does Saba think about this matter?”

HaRav Zilberstein answered. “Yes, I very much think so. I think we should say ‘Nishmas’ b’Rov Am but since Nishmas Kol Chai is anyway said during Shabbos Shacharis, what should to be done is to have a lot of kavanah when reciting it and to add hoda’ah and Hallel throughout Shabbos to Hakadosh Baruch Hu. Every Rav should arouse his congregation during Shabbos about the nissim and explain and clarify from what we were saved. We were saved from a terrible disaster!”

HaRav Zilberstein added: “Another thing can be said, that whoever experiences a neis says HaGomel. So since after Birchos HaShachar, we say every morning ‘הגומל חסדים טובים לעמו ישראל,’ each person should have kavanah that essentially he may have been required to say HaGomel on the huge neis that occurred last night and have kavanah during this bracha on the chasadim and nissim that Hakadosh Baruch Hu granted us.”

