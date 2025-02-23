Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After 22 Years: Tanks Enter Jenin In First Since The Second Intifada

Illustrative. IDF tanks. (IDF spokesperson)

IDF tanks entered Jenin on Sunday morning as part of Operation Iron Wall for the first time since Operation Defensive Shield in the Shomron during the Second Intifada in 2002.

The move followed the incredible neis that occurred on Thursday night when a plan for a multi-site mass terror attack in central Israel went awry after three empty booby-trapped buses in Bat Yam and Holon exploded in parking lots and two additional explosive devices were found on buses in Holon. In an open neis, no one was injured. According to media reports, the phrase “revenge from Tulkarm” was inscribed on the devices. Following the frightening incident, the IDF announced that it is deploying three additional battalions to fight terror in the Shomron.

The IDF issued a statement on Sunday morning saying that tanks will continue to be deployed in the battle against terror in the Shomron.

IDF tanks entering Jenin on Sunday morning. (Screenshot)

“IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces continue the operation to thwart terrorism in northern Shomron and are expanding offensive activity in the region,” the IDF states. “Forces from the Nachal Brigade and the Duvdevan unit have started operating in additional villages in the Jenin area of the Menashe Brigade. At the same time, the tank unit will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort. The forces continue to operate in the Jenin and Tulkarm areas.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu toured the Tulkarm refugee camp along with the commander of the Yehuda and Shomron division, Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu holds a security assessment in Tulkarm, February 21, 2025 (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

“In the past year, we have significantly increased our activity: we are entering terrorist strongholds, demolishing entire streets that serve the terrorists, and their homes,” Netanyahu said. “We are eliminating terrorists and commanders. We are doing very important work against Hamas’s and other terrorist organizations’ desire to harm us. This desire has not yet ceased. What we have seen – the attempt to carry out mass attacks – is extremely serious.”

“In response, according to my directives and the directive of the Defense Minister, we have bolstered forces in Yehudah and Shomron and I also ordered additional operational activity against terrorist hotspots. I know that our heroic soldiers know how to carry out this task well.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

EVIL & DEPRAVED: Hamas Forced 2 Hostages To Watch Propaganda Ceremony

Hisham’s Father: “He Looks Like He’s Been In A Torture Camp For 10 Years”

1st Testimonies: Extreme Starvation & Psychological Torture

WATCH: “שהחיינו וקיימנו:” Omer, Tal, Eliya, Omer, Avera, And Hisham Reunite With Their Families

WATCH: “איזה טוב ה’!” Three Freed Hostages Attend Moving Havdalah Ceremony

Shiri Bibas, H’YD, Was Brutally Murdered In Captivity Along With Her Sons, H’YD

Omer, Tal, Eliya, Omer, Avera, And Hisham Are Back In Israel

UNTHINKABLE CRUELTY: Hamas Terrorists Strangled Bibas Children With Their Bare Hands

SAFETY ALERT: Popular Kosher Granola Bars Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Metal Contamination

WORST GENOCIDE EVER: Hamas Official Inadvertently Admits That The IDF Isn’t Killing Gazans En Masse

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network