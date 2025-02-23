Israel Police: 5 Terror Plots Targeting Yerushalayim Foiled In 2025 Alone; Preparing For Increased Terrorism During Ramadan

With tensions skyrocketing ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli security forces reported Sunday that they have foiled five major terrorist attacks in Yerushalayim in just the first seven weeks of 2025. The chilling revelation comes as the country braces for potential terror escalations, with authorities deploying an unprecedented 3,000 police officers across the capital in an effort to maintain order.

As Ramadan begins this Friday, Israeli authorities are racing against time to secure the city while balancing the delicate issue of religious access. According to Kan News, police have recommended that the government permit 10,000 Palestinian Muslims from Judea and Samaria to enter Jerusalem and pray at the Temple Mount, despite the ever-present security risks.

To mitigate threats, Israeli police have strictly limited entry to men aged 55 and above, women over 50, and children under 12 when accompanied by an adult. However, in a move to increase security, individuals recently released as part of the hostage deal with Hamas and allowed to return to Yerushalayim, Yehuda and the Shomron have been explicitly banned from setting foot on the Har Habayis.

While Ramadan in March 2024 saw hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers praying in Yerushalayim without significant incidents, the situation in 2025 remains far more volatile. Hamas has ramped up its incitement, and security officials are on high alert to prevent terror groups from exploiting the religious period to launch attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)