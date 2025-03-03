TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Murdered, 4 Injured, In Stabbing Attack In Haifa

An Israeli man of about 70 was murdered and at least four people were injured in a stabbing attack at the central bus station in Haifa, near the Lev HaMifratz mall, shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.

The death of the elderly man was determined at the scene.

The injured victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to Rambam Hospital in the city. According to the hospital, the victims were all treated in the trauma room upon arrival. Two are in serious to moderate condition and two are in light condition. One of the victims is a 15-year-old teenager.

Initial reports said the attack was carried out by two terrorists armed with guns and knives but subsequent reports said that there was one terrorist armed with a knife.

An armed security guard shot the terrorist and neutralized him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)