Russia Eliminates Terrorist Who Planned To Bomb A Shul In Moscow

FSB/Screenshot

A terrorist who planned to bomb a shul and metro station in Moscow was killed in a gun battle with forces from Russia’s security services, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, a Muslim terrorist with “Islamist views” had acquired materials to manufacture explosive devices for the attacks and had carried out numerous surveillance operations of the shul and metro station.

The terrorist opened fire on FSB officers who tried to arrest him, leading to a gun battle which ended with the terrorist’s death. Officers searched his home and seized bomb assembly materials.

According to the statement, the terrorist was a Russian citizen but a native of a Central Asian country. He intended to flee to Afghanistan after perpetrating the attacks and join a terror group there.

