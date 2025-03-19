Israel’s Threat: The Annexation Of Gazan Territory If Hostages Are Harmed

Israel is considering adopting a new policy toward Hamas to try to prevent the terror group from harming the remaining hostages in Gaza amid the IDF’s resumption of airstrikes, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday evening.

Israel is to threaten Hamas that any harm to a hostage will be met with the annexation of territory from the Gaza Strip.

The understanding in Israel is that the loss of territory is what scares Hamas the most, even more than the loss of life.

The report added that Israel has conveyed to the mediators that it will not compromise on anything less than the Witkopf plan for the release of the hostages, meaning the release of at least half of the hostages in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)