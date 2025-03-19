Israel Continues Strikes On Gaza; Hamas: “We’re Not Seeking New Negotiations”

A senior Hamas official told the Saudi Asharq News outlet that the terror group is not seeking new negotiations and Israel should live up to its past agreements instead.

“The movement has not closed the door on negotiations but there is no need for new agreements given the existing one that all parties signed,” he said. The official threatened that the continued IDF airstrikes on Gaza will result in “the killing of many Israeli hostages.”

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning that it carried out a series of airstrikes on terror targets across Gaza overnight Tuesday, including Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza who were preparing to fire rockets at Israel.

In addition, the Israeli Navy struck several Islamic Jihad vessels in the Gazan coastal area that were being used for terror purposes.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday morning that the IDF dropped leaflets east of Khan Younis, calling on residents of several neighborhoods to evacuate.

The leaflets stated: “The IDF has begun a significant attack to destroy terrorist organizations. This area is considered a dangerous combat zone, and you must leave immediately to ensure your safety.”

