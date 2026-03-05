60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, 14 families in Bnei—about 60 residents in total—were evacuated after their homes were damaged by missile shrapnel and required immediate evacuation.

Most of the evacuations took place on Tuesday (Purim), when 11 families, numbering about 45 people, were forced to leave their homes.

All of the families were housed at the Aristocrat Hotel in the city.

Shrapnel fell in the city at four separate locations on Tuesday. One site on Rashbam Street left three residents injured by the blast wave, while another on Sonnenfeld Street left two residents injured by falling debris.

Municipal engineering teams inspected the impact sites and determined that none of the buildings were in immediate danger of collapse.

The municipality also warned that the Home Front Command has identified that some of the missiles fired toward Israel are cluster bombs that carry smaller munitions that disperse over a wide area.

“These munitions may not explode upon their initial impact with the ground, but they remain highly volatile and extremely dangerous,” a statement from the municipality said. “Any contact with them could cause an immediate explosion and pose a serious threat to life. Therefore, it is strictly forbidden to touch or approach unexploded ordnance, fragments, or any suspicious object.”

“If such an object is identified, residents should move away from the area, keep others at a distance, and immediately report it to the police emergency hotline at 100.”

