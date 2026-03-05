Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

Missile shrapnel falls in Bnei Brak.

Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, 14 families in Bnei—about 60 residents in total—were evacuated after their homes were damaged by missile shrapnel and required immediate evacuation.

Most of the evacuations took place on Tuesday (Purim), when 11 families, numbering about 45 people, were forced to leave their homes.

All of the families were housed at the Aristocrat Hotel in the city.

Shrapnel fell in the city at four separate locations on Tuesday. One site on Rashbam Street left three residents injured by the blast wave, while another on Sonnenfeld Street left two residents injured by falling debris.

Municipal engineering teams inspected the impact sites and determined that none of the buildings were in immediate danger of collapse.

The municipality also warned that the Home Front Command has identified that some of the missiles fired toward Israel are cluster bombs that carry smaller munitions that disperse over a wide area.

“These munitions may not explode upon their initial impact with the ground, but they remain highly volatile and extremely dangerous,” a statement from the municipality said. “Any contact with them could cause an immediate explosion and pose a serious threat to life. Therefore, it is strictly forbidden to touch or approach unexploded ordnance, fragments, or any suspicious object.”

“If such an object is identified, residents should move away from the area, keep others at a distance, and immediately report it to the police emergency hotline at 100.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

60 Bnei Brak Residents Evacuated From Homes Damaged By Missile Shrapnel

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

DRAMATIC REPORT: Israeli Commandos Allegedly Rescue Downed U.S. F-15 Crew Inside Iran

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America