Iran Threatens To Attack Dimona Nuclear Site If US & Israel Try To Topple Regime

The Islamic Republic will target Israel’s nuclear site in Dimona if Israel and the US engage in efforts to topple its regime, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report quoted a senior Iranian military official who said that Tehran would respond forcefully to any external efforts to overthrow its regime, adding that if efforts to do so are carried out, Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor would be one of Iran’s primary targets.

The official claimed that Iran is capable of striking Dimona and other strategic sites and said that there is nothing Tehran will hesitate to do to protect its sovereignty.

Israel’s Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center is located in Dimona, a city in the Negev, and is one of the most protected locations in the country.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)