CLOWN CAR: Candace Owens Backs Tucker Carlson’s Chabad Conspiracy, Claims Jews Are “Digging Tunnels” And “Taking Over Towns”

The conspiracy theory pushed yesterday by antisemite Tucker Carlson linking Chabad-Lubavitch to the war with Iran has quickly spread across fringe corners of social media, with another antisemitic commentator, Candace Owens, now escalating the rhetoric even further.

In a series of posts on X, Owens repeated and expanded on the claims Carlson aired on his podcast, accusing the Chabad movement of operating a secretive and dangerous agenda while warning her followers to monitor where Chabad centers exist in their communities.

“Tucker is telling the truth about the Chabad Lubavitch,” Owens wrote. “Read the book ‘Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition.’”

“Also be reminded that when I discussed the Chabad on Piers Morgan, Jews tried to have me murdered,” she wrote, of course without providing evidence, because there isn’t any.

In a follow-up post, Owens escalated the accusations further, warning her followers to “be aware” of nearby Chabad institutions and repeating several conspiracy claims that have circulated online in recent years.

“Remember they are digging tunnels in New York and in cities all across America,” Owens wrote. “They are taking over entire towns in New Jersey.”

She went on to claim that Chabad followers are “dangerous” and described the movement as “a radical sect of mystic occultists,” while citing discredited and widely criticized claims connected to psychoanalyst Jeffrey Masson.

Owens also alleged that dozens of people had been involved in a supposed plot to murder her — again offering no documentation or evidence.

The posts come after Carlson used his podcast to float the theory that the war between Israel and Iran is tied to a supposed Chabad-backed effort to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount and rebuild the Third Temple — a claim for which he provided no evidence.

The claims are likely to resonate particularly strongly in parts of New Jersey, where Orthodox Jewish communities — including many Chabad centers — have become frequent targets of online conspiracy theories and political rhetoric.

