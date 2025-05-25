WATCH: Terrorists Who Wounded Commander Are Eliminated Within Minutes

Terrorists from a Hamas terror cell who fired last week at IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, seriously injuring a tank commander, were eliminated within minutes by the 401st Brigade combat team, the IDF spokesperson said on Sunday.

“The forces of the 401st Brigade combat team, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Last week, a tank commander from Battalion 52 was seriously injured during a clash with Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldiers returned fire and eliminated several terrorists from the squad in just four minutes.”

“Shortly afterward, an Air Force aircraft, in cooperation with the 401st Brigade’s firepower, carried out an airstrike and eliminated the remaining members of the cell.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)