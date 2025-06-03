WILD VIDEO: Fringe Nutjobs Attempt To Perform Korban “Shtei Halechem” On Har Habayis Over Shavuos

A fringe group of Har Habayis activists, led by members of the “Returning to the Mount” movement, sparked renewed outrage this Shavuos after attempting to carry out a symbolic reenactment of the Korban Shtei HaLechem on Har HaBayis. The provocative act was immediately halted by Israeli police and Waqf officials.

Dressed in imitation bigdei kehunah, several activists — who self-identified as kohanim — rushed to what they believe is the site of the Mizbeiach and attempted to raise two loaves of chametz – which can only be performed in a rebuilt Beis Hamikdash. The group was reportedly acting under the direction of Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, founder of the Temple Institute and a longtime advocate for resuming korbanos on Har Habayis.

The group’s attempt was quickly shut down by security forces, but not before they reportedly managed to lift the loaves — though conflicting reports exist as to whether the full ritual was completed. Rav Ariel emotionally recited Shehecheyanu, and supporters answered “Amen” as police escorted the participants off the site.

Mainstream Torah authorities and Gedolei Yisrael have consistently ruled that ascending Har HaBayis is strictly forbidden. The vast majority of poskim — both past and present — have warned against such provocations, citing both halachic violations and the real danger of inciting violence and desecration of the Har Habayis.

