OBAMA 2.0? Trump Offers Iran Deal That Would Allow Them To Keep Enriching Uranium Despite Repeated Warnings

A firestorm erupted Monday over revelations that a new U.S. proposal to Iran — reportedly delivered via Oman — would permit Tehran to continue enriching uranium at low levels for civilian use, contradicting President Donald Trump’s own public declarations that any deal must impose a total ban on enrichment.

The report, first published by Axios and confirmed by two U.S. officials speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, outlines a framework that mirrors key elements of the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal — the very agreement Trump dismantled during his first term. Under the proposed terms, Iran would be required to shut down its fortified underground facilities and cease high-level enrichment, but would still be permitted to enrich uranium up to 3% at above-ground sites for nuclear medicine and energy production.

That allowance, however narrow, is at odds with Trump’s explicit statement posted hours later on Truth Social: “Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!”

The contradiction between the proposal’s details and the President’s own words ignited backlash from critics across the political spectrum. “This is a moment of truth,” wrote former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro. “If you demanded no enrichment under Obama, you should demand the same now.”

Trump’s special envoy and lead negotiator Steve Witkoff has previously echoed Israel’s uncompromising demand for zero enrichment — a position Tehran has flatly rejected. The White House declined to clarify whether Trump’s social media post or the reported terms of the proposal reflect the administration’s true stance.

In an official response, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to downplay the reports without denying them: “President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it.” She declined to elaborate further, citing the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations.

The reported terms would dismantle key infrastructure, block Iran from building new enrichment facilities, and freeze centrifuge development. But under the plan, Iran would still be allowed to enrich to 3% — a level considered below weapons-grade, but which critics warn maintains the regime’s breakout capability and international legitimacy for nuclear activity.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported last Saturday that Iran has continued to expand its stockpile of uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels — a violation of multiple UN resolutions. Experts warn that Iran is now only weeks away from nuclear breakout if it chooses to weaponize its program.

Iranian officials have already rejected the proposal, with one senior diplomat calling it “insufficient” and accusing Washington of refusing to respect Tehran’s “right” to enrichment. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Israeli officials fear Washington is preparing to drop the zero-enrichment demand entirely in a last-ditch effort to salvage talks.

The reported proposal also includes a long-defunct plan to create a regional enrichment consortium — an idea rejected in previous rounds due to fierce opposition from Arab states and Iranian distrust.

The optics are alarming: a U.S. administration that came to power criticizing Obama’s deal may now be offering Iran a deal nearly indistinguishable from it — and possibly even weaker in enforcement.

Israel, for its part, has issued repeated warnings that it will act militarily to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. With negotiations ongoing, however, Jerusalem is unlikely to move unilaterally — for now.

