A devastating incident unfolded in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Friday morning, when a building collapsed on Israeli soldiers.

Sources tell YWN that an explosive device detonated, causing the structure to crumble, killing at least five soldiers and injuring several others, with some in critical condition.

Israeli forces responded with heavy shelling as helicopters evacuated the wounded.

The IDF is expected to release a statement shortly on this incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)