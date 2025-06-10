Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 WILD FOOTAGE! Weddings Dance Amid Yemen Missile Attack, Civilian Plane Seen in Footage


The IDF successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Tuesday evening.

The missile disintegrated into multiple fragments after being struck by an initial interceptor, prompting the Israeli Air Force to deploy additional interceptors to neutralize the debris. Witnesses reported seeing at least seven interceptors launched. Historical incidents have shown that intact warheads from partially intercepted Houthi missiles can fall to the ground, posing a risk of harm.

Sirens blared across central Israel, the Jerusalem area, southern West Bank settlements, and parts of southern Israel, alerting residents to the imminent danger. An early warning was issued two minutes prior to the sirens, delivered via push notifications to civilians’ phones, advising them of the long-range missile attack.

Meanwhile, YWN was sent video footage from at least two different wedding that continued dancing through the attack, as the guests watched the missiles overhead.

DANCING THROUGH THE ATTACK! This video of the Yemen missile being intercepted was taken literally right above the chuppah of a wedding in Beit Vagan, Jerusalem and sent to YWN.

ANOTHER WEDDING DANCES THROUGH THE ATTACK! Yemen ballistic missile being shot down overhead of Rabbi Shalom Rosner’s daughter’s wedding near Bnei Re’eim. Video for YWN by Lazer Guterman.

🚨🚨 INSANE FOOTAGE! Civilian aircraft seen flying near missile from Yemen being intercepted.

The Houthis have launched 48 ballistic missiles and at least 11 drones at Israel since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Piece of the THAAD Missile Interceptor which landed in Hebron

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



