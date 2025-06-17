IDF DOES IT AGAIN: Iran’s Top Military Commander Eliminated, 4 Days After His Predecessor Was Killed

The IDF announced on Tuesday the elimination of Ali Shadmani, Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff and the regime’s top military commander.

According to the IDF, the strike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force overnight in the heart of Tehran, targeting a staffed command center following precise intelligence provided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate. Shadmani, widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Iran’s military hierarchy and a close confidant of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the strike.

Shadmani headed the Iranian Armed Forces’ emergency war command and simultaneously commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army. He was appointed as Iran’s wartime chief following the elimination of his predecessor, Alaa Ali Rashid, in the opening strike of Operation “Rising Lion.”

Under Shadmani’s leadership, the emergency command center “Khatam al-Anbiya” oversaw Iran’s strategic combat operations and was responsible for approving and managing the country’s offensive firepower plans. He played a central role in shaping and executing Iran’s operational strategies against the State of Israel.

Before his appointment to the top wartime post, Shadmani served as Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya and Head of the Operations Directorate within the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

His elimination marks another severe blow to Iran’s military command structure, coming amid a series of Israeli strikes that have systematically targeted and dismantled the highest echelons of Tehran’s military leadership. The IDF said that this latest strike further disrupts Iran’s ability to conduct coordinated military operations and degrades its strategic command capabilities.

