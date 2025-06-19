WATCH: Sifrei Torah Are Evacuated From Holon Shul Damaged In Missile Strike

An Iranian missile fired in the heavy Iranian barrage on Thursday morning hit a residential building in Holon, injuring dozens and causing heavy damage to property.

A shul in the city was damaged from the impact. Passers-by rushed to help the gabbai remove the sifrei Torah to a safe place.

Holon Mayor Shai Keinan said that the residents who were forced to evacuate the building will be housed in hotels. “The residents were evacuated to a family center at the Gordon School, where social workers and psychologists were waiting for them along with food and drinks. Everything is organized like an army. We are already set with hotels in advance.”

Gil Karnei, a resident of Holon, told Yisrael Hayom: “We were in the safe room and I heard a huge explosion. The house shook. When I went out I arrived here at the scene of the impact sites. Two four-story buildings, old buildings, about 40-50 years old, took a direct hit. One building looks half destroyed; the second building is also destroyed. The whole area is a huge environmental disaster. Residents tried to escape from there. And the whole area was strewn with huge pieces of shrapnel in a radius of 200-300 meters.”

Amit, who lives with his parents in the building that was hit in Holon, said, “I live on the fourth floor. We were in the shelter and suddenly we heard a strong boom and then suddenly smoke started to enter the shelter. We opened the door and saw that everything was destroyed, the elevator everything – and there were a lot of stones on the floor. We didn’t see our apartment but they told us it was completely destroyed. There was also a gas leak, and forces arrived straight away and quickly got us out of the building.”

