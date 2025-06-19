Shrapnel Part The Size Of A Bus Falls In The Shomron

A piece of missile shrapnel as big as a bus fell in the Shomron following Iran’s launch of a missile barrage on Thursday morning.

This is not the first time that a huge shrapnel part fell in the Shomron. Over 100 shrapnel parts have fallen in the area since the beginning of the war, some of them huge.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, slammed the Defense Ministry following the incident, saying that tens of thousands of residents of Yehudah and Shomron lack adequate protection and many homes and even buildings lack bomb shelters.

“Tens of thousands of people in Yehudah and Shomron, which has become Israel’s missile target zone, lack protection,” he said. “Every night, interceptor shrapnel falls on homes, yards, and vehicles. We expect the government, in these difficult times, to approve the construction of public shelters as required and as has been done throughout the country. I call on the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to approve an emergency plan for funding protective buildings in new settlements, and to approve a fortification plan program for the residents of the area, who are a frontline for all intents and purposes.”

“Residents of the Shomron, who are on the frontline against both Palestinian Authority and Iranian terrorism, remain exposed without basic protection. Those living five kilometers from the Palestinian Authority are just as much a frontline as those living five kilometers from the northern or southern border. If the security establishment defines Yehudah and Shomron as a front, it is clear to any reasonable person that the residents are part of the front.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)