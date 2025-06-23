Trump Thanks Iran For Giving Heads Up On “Very Weak” Response, Encourages Israel To Make Peace

President Donald Trump has posted on social media again, this time to address the Iranian strikes on a US base in Qatar.

He described it as a “very weak response”, which the US “expected” and “very effectively countered”.

“There have been 14 missiles fired – 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction,” he added.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.”

He added: “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

In a follow-up post, Trump thanked the Emir of Qatar, saying, “I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

He also posted “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!

Earlier on Monday President Trump insisted that the sites targeted in Iran on Saturday night were “totally destroyed,” despite some mainstream media outlets criticizing his wording, suggesting they were “obliterated.”

“The sites we hit in Iran were totally destroyed, and everyone knows it,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Only the Fake News would say anything different in order to try and demean, as much as possible – And even they say they were ‘pretty well destroyed!’”

The president also took a jab at CNN, ABC, and NBC, questioning their credibility. He wrote, “Working especially hard on this falsehood is Allison Cooper of Fake News CNN, Dumb Brian L. Roberts, Chairman of ‘Con’cast, Jonny Karl of ABC Fake News, and always, the Losers of, again, Concast’s NBC Fake News,” adding, “It never ends with the sleazebags in the Media, and that’s why their Ratings are at an ALL TIME LOW — ZERO CREDIBILITY!”

