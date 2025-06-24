Ben Gurion Airport To Gradually Resume Full Operations

The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) on Tuesday began preparing to gradually resume full operations at Ben Gurion Airport following Israel’s confirmation of a ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday morning.

Despite the fact that Iran violated the ceasefire several hours after it was announced, Israeli airspace remained open, and planes near the airport were ordered to circle in the air until the incident was over.

The IAA held a situational assessment on the resumption of operations on Tuesday with senior defense officials and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority.

There are still tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad, although according to data released by the Population and Immigration Authority on Tuesday morning, 95,441 Israelis have returned to Israel since the beginning of the war: 52,554 via land crossings, 8,386 via sea, and 34,501 by air.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)