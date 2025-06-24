Trump Lashes Out At Israel, Iran, Mainstream Media; Warns Jewish State After Iran Breaks Ceasefire: “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS!”

In a stunning rebuke of America’s closest ally, President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Israel to “not bomb Iran,” just hours after Israeli warplanes launched retaliatory strikes on Tehran in response to a deadly Iranian missile attack.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump accused both Iran and Israel of violating the fragile ceasefire he brokered a day earlier. But he reserved his fiercest criticism for Jerusalem.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because of one rocket that didn’t even land.”

The president then posted in all caps on Truth Social: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

Shortly later, he wrote, “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Minutes later he wrote: “IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!”

The ceasefire — announced Monday night from Palm Beach — was designed to pause hostilities after U.S. B-2 stealth bombers devastated Iran’s nuclear program with bunker-buster strikes. But within hours, a missile launched from Iranian territory struck Beersheva, killing four Israeli civilians. Though Iran denied involvement, Israel responded with what officials called a “forceful counteroffensive.”

Trump expressed frustration with both sides. “You’ve got two countries who’ve been fighting so long, they don’t know what… they’re doing,” he said bluntly.

The president also lashed out at U.S. media outlets, accusing CNN and MSNBC of downplaying the effectiveness of the airstrikes. “They’re hurting great pilots that put their lives on the line,” Trump said. “CNN is SCUM. And so is MSDNC.”

Despite claiming Iran’s nuclear program was “completely demolished,” Trump’s own military advisors urged caution. Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said it was “too early” to assess the full extent of the damage.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal quoted an Israeli official as saying, “The Trump administration conveyed a message that Israel has the right to respond after Iran attacked. We’re trying to understand the meaning of his latest comments.”

Ynet reported that Israeli officials were shocked by Trump’s statements, as the government had stated that Israel had coordinated with the US regarding responses to Iranian ceasefire violations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone following the outburst and agreed that the IAF would carry out a small “symbolic” strike on an Iranian radar. Shortly later, Israeli officials confirmed that a strike against an Iranian radar in northern Tehran was carried out.

The Israeli government released an official statement on Tuesday morning announcing that all goals of Operation “Am K’Lavi” have been achieved and that Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran.

