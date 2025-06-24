Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Seven IDF Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza


The IDF has released the names of six soldiers who were killed during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip. Their families have been notified, and their names have now been cleared for publication.

The fallen are:

* Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21, from Kfar Yona, a platoon commander in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20, from Rehovot, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, 20, from Elyakhin, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, 19, from Mazkeret Batya, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Shahar Manoav, 21, from Ashkelon, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20, from Eshhar, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

The IDF noted that in the same incident where these six soldiers fell, a seventh soldier was also killed. His name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be released once permitted.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a soldier from the same battalion — the 605th of the 188th Brigade — was severely wounded during combat in southern Gaza. He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family has been notified.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

IDF CHIEF OF STAFF: Iran Campaign a Milestone, but the Fight Continues – Next Target Is Gaza

“Extraordinary And Historic”: Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize After Achieving Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Report: Police Took Iranian Rabbanim & Chazanim For Questioning

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED? Pentagon Intel Contradicts Trump, Says Iran’s Nuclear Program Delayed But Not “Obliterated”

Iran’s Nuclear Chief Vows To Rebuild Its Shattered Nuke Ambitions

IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area

HY”D: Three Victims of Be’er Sheva Missile Strike Identified, Including IDF Soldier and His Mother

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network