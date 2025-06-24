HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: Seven IDF Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza

The IDF has released the names of six soldiers who were killed during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip. Their families have been notified, and their names have now been cleared for publication.

The fallen are:

* Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21, from Kfar Yona, a platoon commander in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20, from Rehovot, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, 20, from Elyakhin, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, 19, from Mazkeret Batya, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Shahar Manoav, 21, from Ashkelon, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

* Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20, from Eshhar, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade.

The IDF noted that in the same incident where these six soldiers fell, a seventh soldier was also killed. His name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be released once permitted.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a soldier from the same battalion — the 605th of the 188th Brigade — was severely wounded during combat in southern Gaza. He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family has been notified.

