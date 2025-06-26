Netanyahu Halts Aid To Gaza After Footage Emerges Of Hamas Seizing It

Footage of Hamas terrorists commandeering trucks of humanitarian aid that were transferred into Gaza without being inspected was published on Wednesday, raising the ire of many Israelis.

In the wake of the footage, Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a tense conversation, during which Smotrich threatened to topple the government if Israel continues to provide supplies to its own enemies.

Shortly later, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz published a statement saying that they had suspended the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ordered the IDF to present a plan within 48 hours to prevent Hamas from seizing humanitarian aid.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted the video and stated: “The humanitarian aid currently entering Gaza is an absolute disgrace. What is needed in Gaza is not a temporary halt of the ‘humanitarian’ aid, but a complete cessation of it.”

“When I warned and alerted, and sadly the only one who voted a month and a half ago against allowing the aid, which was clear to me would provide oxygen to Hamas, there were those who mocked me and claimed that ‘the aid entering the northern Strip would only be for 10 days.’ And now it is becoming clear what was known in advance: Hamas is taking control of the quantities of food and goods, which contribute to its survival.”

“Stopping the aid will quickly advance us toward victory. I will demand from the Prime Minister that in the next cabinet meeting, the issue of allowing aid into the Strip be brought up for a renewed vote.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)