Citing “International Developments,” Netanyahu Asks To Delay His Testimony For 2 Weeks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives to attend a hearing at the district court for his long-running trial for alleged corruption, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday asked the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his testimony in his court case by two weeks due to security and political matters.

“Following the [military] operation and regional and global developments, the Prime Minister is required to dedicate all of his time and energy to handling top-priority political, national, and security issues, which include, among other things, managing the fighting in Gaza and handling the issue of the hostages,” the request, submitted by Netanyahu’s lawyer, stated.

“Under these circumstances, the Honorable Court is requested to order that the hearings in which the Prime Minister is scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks be canceled.”

According to media reports this week, Netanyahu is expected to soon travel on a state visit to the US in order to influence the formulation of a nuclear agreement with Iran and to discuss with Trump, among other things, the expansion of the Abraham Accords, the war against Hamas, and the return of the hostages.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed on Wednesday that additional countries are expected to join the Abraham Accords in the near future.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



