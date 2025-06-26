Like After The Gulf War: Festive Tefillas Hodaah To Be Held At Kosel

A festive Rosh Chodesh tefillah will be held on Friday, June 26, at the Kosel, during which pirkei Tehillim of gratitude and praise will be recited to thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu for the nissim Am Yisrael experienced during the war with Iran.

The Western Wall Foundation stated, “In light of the open nissim that occurred during the עם כלביא war, and out of a deep sense of gratitude and praise to Hashem Yisbarach for His abundant chassadim and great wonders, the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will hold a festive Rosh Chodesh tefillah tomorrow for Rosh Chodesh, combined with the recitation of chapters of hodaah and hallel.”

The tefillah is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

The Chief Rabbanim and the Kollel Rav issued an emotional appeal to the public from all walks of Israeli society to come and gather together for a moving prayer of thanksgiving:

“We are called upon to fulfill ‘ובמקהלות רבבות עמך בית ישראל… להודות ולהלל, לשבח ולפאר, להדר ולברך, לעלה ולקלס – לצור תהילתנו על כל הטובה אשר גמלנו.'”

In their letter, the Rabbis mentioned that a similar tefillah was held at the Kosel after the end of the Gulf War, in 1991, at the initiative of HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, and with the participation of Gedolei Yisrael and a kehal of thousands.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)