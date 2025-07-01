🚨 GAZA CEASEFIRE? Trump Says Israel Agrees To 60 Day Ceasefire, Warns Hamas To Accept

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel has agreed to the conditions necessary to finalize a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post shared on his social media, Trump said his representatives had a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials, and that during the ceasefire period, efforts will be made to end the war entirely.

He emphasized that the Qataris and Egyptians — who have been involved in mediation efforts — will now deliver the final proposal to Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump warned.