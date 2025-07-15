WATCH: Ex-Mobster Who Shared Epstein’s Former Cell Says Suicide ‘Physically Impossible’

A former high-ranking mobster who once occupied the same Manhattan prison cell as Jeffrey Epstein is casting renewed doubt on the official narrative surrounding the disgraced financier’s death.

Michael Franzese, a former capo in the Colombo crime family, told NewsNation on Monday that he spent seven months in the same cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) where Epstein was later found dead in August 2019. Franzese, who served a lengthy sentence on racketeering charges, described the conditions inside the facility as making suicide highly unlikely.

“There’s just no way,” Franzese said, referring to the possibility of Epstein having taken his own life. He cited the lack of fixtures from which one could hang a sheet, constant surveillance by correctional officers, and the standard protocol for inmates on suicide watch.

Franzese’s comments come amid major MAGA backlash to Trump’s Justice Department essentially slamming the door on the story, concluding that Epstein’s death was the result of suicide by hanging and that the predator did not have a “client list” – which MAGA faithful have been eagerly waiting to be released. Surveillance cameras inside the cell were reportedly inoperative at the time, and two jail employees later admitted to falsifying records during the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)