SWEET IRONY: Anti-Israel Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Office Vandalized – By Anti-Israel Protestors

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) district office in the Bronx was vandalized over the weekend following her vote against an effort to cut U.S. military assistance to Israel.

The office, located in the Westchester Square neighborhood, was defaced with red paint and a sign reading “AOC funds genocide in Gaza,” according to images posted online. A photo of the congresswoman displayed in the window was also obscured with paint.

A group calling itself the Boogie Down Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the incident, telling independent journalist Ashoka Jegroo that Ocasio-Cortez and other Bronx officials were “using us as a stepping stone for their own political careers.” In a statement, the group accused the congresswoman of hypocrisy for voting to maintain U.S. support for Israel’s missile defense programs.

The backlash stems from Ocasio-Cortez’s vote last week against an amendment introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to strip $500 million in funding for Israeli missile defense, including the Iron Dome. The measure failed overwhelmingly, 6–422, with most Democrats and Republicans opposing it.

Ocasio-Cortez defended her vote on social media, arguing the amendment was not a serious attempt to limit offensive U.S. aid to Israel.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza,” she wrote on X. “Of course I voted against it.”

She added that the proposal would have “cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue,” reiterating her call to restrict offensive U.S. weapons transfers to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)