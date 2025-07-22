Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Decides To Pull U.S. From UNESCO Over Anti Israel & Woke Policies

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump has made a decision to pull the US out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) due to its anti-America and anti-Israel leanings as well as its woke agenda, The New York Post reported on Tuesday morning.

In February, Trump ordered a 90-day review of the UNESCO, with a focus on investigating any “anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization.”

Administration officials who carried out the review took issue with UNESCO’s pro-Palestinian and pro-China bias as well as its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, a White House official told The Post.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO—which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

“This President will always put America First and ensure our country’s membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests.”

