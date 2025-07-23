Jewish Groups Slam Chicago’s Keffiyeh-Wearing Mayor as Antisemitic Attacks Surge 58%, Overtake Hate Crime Reports

Antisemitic hate crimes in Chicago rose by a staggering 58% in 2024, according to a new city report, even as overall hate crimes fell by 25% across most other categories. The spike has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish groups of the city’s political leadership, particularly Mayor Brandon Johnson, whose past actions and statements have already brought up the question of whether he cares about – or is even opposed to – the safety of Jewish Chicagoans.

The Chicago Commission on Human Relations’ 2024 Hate Crimes Report, submitted to the mayor’s office, found that 79 anti-Jewish incidents were recorded in the city last year, up from 50 in 2023. Jewish residents—who comprise just 3% of Chicago’s population—were the most frequently targeted group, accounting for 37.6% of all hate crimes in the city.

“This is part of a national increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes but is especially troubling given the small size of the Jewish community in Chicago,” the mayor’s office acknowledged in a statement, calling the trend “of particular alarm.”

By comparison, hate crimes targeting Black residents fell by more than 50%, from 76 to 33 incidents. Other categories—including anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate crimes—either declined or remained flat.

Of the antisemitic incidents in 2024, 47% involved criminal damage to property, 8% were assaults, and 5% were batteries. City officials did not provide complete figures for anti-gay hate crimes but acknowledged they had also risen.

Johnson, who in January 2024 cast the tie-breaking vote for a City Council resolution demanding a Gaza ceasefire, has faced repeated criticism for his anti-Israel posturing. In April, the Chicago Jewish Alliance condemned him for being photographed wearing a keffiyeh. The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest has also issued several statements condemning Johnson’s rhetoric and appointments, including a school board president who reportedly posted antisemitic content and expressed support for Hamas.

The Jewish Community Relations Council announced it would convene two public hearings to address the “unnerving trend” of antisemitic hate crimes in the city.

While federal officials have reported a national rise in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 Hamas-led terror attack on Israel, the sharp increase in Chicago—and the political environment surrounding it—has prompted calls for a more forceful response at the local level.

“The data are clear: antisemitism is growing in Chicago, and city leaders must meet this moment with urgency,” the JCRC said in a statement. “This is not just a statistical trend—it’s a safety crisis.”

