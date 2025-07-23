After Spate Of Incidents, Greek Gov’t Says: “Antisemitism Won’t Be Tolerated”

Recent anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents in Greece, including a pro-Hamas protest near an Israeli cruise ship in Syros and attacks on Israeli teens in Rhodes, have spurred a significant response from the Greek government.

Yisrael Hayom reported that Greek Ambassador to Israel Maya Solomon mobilized her entire embassy team on Tuesday to address the crisis and sent official apologies to the Mano Maritime company and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told Yisrael Hayom, “The incident in Piraeus is horrific; antisemitism and every form of fascism and racism will not be tolerated in Greece.”

“I believe what occurred in Syros is horrific. No other words can describe it. Nevertheless, I must characterize this as a unique and isolated event, as a Greek government representative. Authorities must take every action to prevent repetition in any future instance.”

Yisrael Hayom: “However, considerable numbers of Greeks on social networks expressed support for these actions.”

“Regrettably, certain vocal minorities create confusion. Demonstrating or protesting about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is one matter—naturally permitted—and something about which the Greek government was first to express humanitarian and clear positions. Quite different is when democratic protest transforms into a demonstration, which, in my view, possesses fascist characteristics.”

“”When you target people based on their origin, nationality, or religion, you establish a fear regime. The ship captain’s decision not to allow the passengers to disembark in Syros created an atmosphere of fear. Anti-racism legislation exists, and authorities—whether police, as circumstances require, the coast guard, or both—must implement this law.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)