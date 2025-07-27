Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Letitia James Circulates Gaza Petition Omitting Hamas Condemnation — Then Backtracks After Backlash


New York Attorney General Letitia James quietly circulated a petition over the weekend urging fellow Democrats to take action on what she called a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza — without even bothering to acknowledge Hamas’s role in the ongoing conflict.

The original draft of the petition, obtained by The New York Post, called on Americans to speak out against the crisis and support relief efforts, but made no mention of the October 7 terrorist attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the war. The letter described the situation as a “famine unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of the world,” and claimed to represent a “coalition of multiracial, multiethnic, and multifaith elected officials.”

“There is no denying it—we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe,” the draft stated. “History will remember what we did, or failed to do, in this moment.”

Only after The Post reached out for comment did James’s office release a revised version of the petition — this time explicitly condemning Hamas.

“We are united in this moment by both condemning the October 7th massacre perpetrated by Hamas and an unavoidable truth: a famine is unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of the world,” the updated version read.

A spokesman for James insisted the Hamas reference had been added “far prior” to the newspaper’s inquiry — a claim that conflicts with the timeline of events and the content of the initial draft.

The petition ultimately garnered support from more than 60 Democratic officials at the city, state, and federal levels, including two Jews who love to attack their own – Rep. Jerry Nadler and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

Notably absent from the list of signatories was Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and outspoken critic of Israel who is vacationing in Uganda. James is reportedly endorsing Mamdani in his bid for higher office.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



