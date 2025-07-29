Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dutch Politician Geert Wilders: “Ignore The Useful Idiots Of The EU”

Dutch politician Geert Wilders with the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, on a visit to Israel. (Photo: Shomron Regional Council)

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who is known for his steadfast support of Israel, responded to the Dutch government’s announcement on Monday about a series of anti-Israel steps it is implementing.

“Never compromise with evil,” he wrote. “Destroy Hamas completely and ignore the useful idiots of the EU.”

“Hamas is responsible for the famine and hell in Gaza, and no one else. If they want peace, they should surrender and free the hostages.”

“Stay strong, Israel. Millions of us support you!”

Wilders also sent a personal response to Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, writing, “Hamas will be proud of you, PM Dick!”

Wilders volunteered on an Israeli kibbutz for two years as a young man and has made dozens of visits to Israel since then.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)






