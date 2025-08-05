WATCH: Video Of Gazan Food Market Belies Libelous “Starvation” Claims

COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) published a video of a Gazan market bursting with food amid Hamas’s campaign of lies about Israel’s “intentional starvation of Gazans.”

“Bitter truth: Hamas is starving its own people,” COGAT stated. “They steal the food, hoard the aid, and sell it at sky-high prices.”

“The food is there. The aid is there. Hamas just keeps it from those who need it most.”

Numerous additional videos of bustling food markets and restaurants can easily be found online. Ironically, according to recent data published by the UN, which constantly blames Israel for “starving” Gazans, almost all UN humanitarian aid trucks that entered Israel in the past several months have been commandeered by Hamas.

It should be noted that this is the first instance in history that a country is providing aid to its enemy during a war. Additionally, implementing a siege against an enemy is a legal method of warfare under international law.

The video below shows a Gazan revealing the truth about the true cause of issues of food access in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)