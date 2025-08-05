“Millions Dead”: Putin’s Rumored Daughter Breaks Silence, Slams Her Father “Who Destroyed My Life”

A woman widely believed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secret daughter has publicly condemned the man many suspect is her father, accusing him of destroying her life and taking “millions of lives” in a cryptic but unmistakably pointed message.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 22, a Russian art school graduate living in Paris, posted the remarks on her private Telegram channel, amid her growing openness online after years of retreat. The comments mark her most overt criticism to date of the Kremlin leader at a time when Russia remains mired in a costly and brutal war in Ukraine.

“It’s liberating to be able to show my face to the world again,” Krivonogikh wrote. “It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life.”

Though she didn’t name Putin directly, the subtext was clear — especially given her long-rumored lineage and her use of the name Luiza Rozova, a pseudonym tied to years of speculation about her being Putin’s youngest daughter.

Born in 2003, Krivonogikh is reportedly the child of a secret relationship between Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former housekeeper who became part of the Russian president’s inner circle. While Putin’s name does not appear on Elizaveta’s birth certificate, her patronymic “Vladimirovna” — literally, “daughter of Vladimir” — has fueled persistent rumors.

The allegations were first brought to light in 2020 by Russian investigative outlet Proekt, which noted the “phenomenal resemblance” between Putin and the then-teenage Krivonogikh. Soon after, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny spotlighted her lavish lifestyle on Instagram — replete with yachts, luxury fashion, and elite parties — as further evidence of her privileged ties to the Kremlin.

But the war in Ukraine marked a turning point.

Krivonogikh went dark on social media following the 2021 invasion, retreating from public life as anti-Russian sentiment surged. Her once-glamorous Instagram was deleted, and she avoided showing her face online for over a year.

Far from flaunting wealth, she now works in a Parisian art gallery known for anti-war exhibits and has taken on a second alias, Elizaveta Rudnova — a reference to Oleg Rudnov, a deceased Putin confidant and media baron, in what some observers see as a sardonic jab at her own lineage.

She has also used her platform to disavow the excesses of her upbringing and express shame over Russia’s military campaign. “Am I really responsible for the activities of my family, who can’t even hear me?” she wrote in a recent post, defending her presence in anti-war circles despite lingering skepticism from some Ukrainians and exiled Russian dissidents.

In addition to Krivonogikh, Putin is rumored to have fathered at least two sons — now 10 and 6 — with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, though the Kremlin has never acknowledged the children.

