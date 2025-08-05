CHASING GHOSTS: Iran Indicts Ex-Intelligence Minister’s Son for Alleged Support of Israel as Crackdown Continues

The Iranian regime has indicted Hassan Younesi — son of former Intelligence Minister Ali Younesi — on charges of supporting Israel, according to a report Tuesday by opposition outlet Iran International.

Younesi revealed the indictment on the social media platform X, saying that the accusations stem from pro-Israel posts he had shared online. Tehran’s public prosecutor further charged him with “spreading lies” and “propaganda against the regime.”

The younger Younesi’s prosecution signals Tehran’s increasingly aggressive effort to silence perceived dissent following its 12-day war with Israel, which concluded in June. Human rights organizations say Iranian authorities have since arrested hundreds of civilians and executed dozens in a sweeping campaign of intimidation aimed at stamping out public discontent and rooting out alleged collaborators with the Jewish state.

Ali Younesi, Hassan’s father, served as intelligence minister under President Mohammad Khatami between 1997 and 2005, and later as a senior adviser to President Hassan Rouhani. A longtime insider turned outspoken critic, Ali Younesi previously warned of the deep penetration of Israel’s Mossad within Iranian institutions, and warned that “every member of the regime should fear for their lives.”

Those comments now appear chillingly prescient. The indictment of his son underscores how far the regime is willing to go in its efforts to project strength after the conflict with Israel exposed glaring weaknesses in Iran’s intelligence and military capabilities.

Rights groups have sounded the alarm over the regime’s recent actions, warning that the indictments, arrests, and executions are part of a broader campaign to consolidate power and suppress any sign of dissent — particularly any perceived sympathy with Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)