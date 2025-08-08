Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Ambassador Huckabee Slams UK’s Starmer Over Gaza Criticism: “Did You Feed the Nazis Too?”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee launched a blistering attack Friday on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after the UK leader condemned Israel’s latest military plan to seize full control of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Starmer warned that Israel’s expanded operations “will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict” and would only fuel more “bloodshed on both sides.” He called instead for an immediate ceasefire, an influx of humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and a negotiated political solution.

Huckabee fired back with historical fury.

“So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved?” Huckabee wrote. “Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then, the UK would be speaking German!”

The ambassador was referencing the Allied bombing of Dresden during World War II—where some 25,000 people were killed and large swaths of the city were reduced to rubble.

Huckabee wasn’t done. He turned the tables on London, accusing Starmer’s government of hypocrisy and challenging Britain’s actual humanitarian commitment to Gaza.

“How much food has Starmer and the UK sent to Gaza?” Huckabee continued. “@IsraeliPM has already sent 2 MILLION TONS into Gaza & none of it even getting to hostages. Maybe UK PM ought to sit this one out & follow Arab League who said Hamas should disarm & release ALL hostages immediately.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



