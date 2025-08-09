Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Surviving Iranian Nuclear Experts In Hiding; Israel Says They’re “Dead Men Walking”

Satellite image of Natanz Nuclear Facility after the IDF airstrikes

Iran has moved its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding after dozens were killed in Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” targeting Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The British daily, citing a senior Iranian official, said more than 15 surviving researchers — among roughly 100 individuals identified on an alleged Israeli target list — have abandoned their homes and halted public lectures amid fears of renewed strikes.

The scientists and their families have reportedly been relocated to heavily guarded villas in Tehran and along Iran’s northern coast. University lecturers tied to the program have been replaced with faculty members who have no involvement in nuclear research, the official said.

The move follows the 12-day Israeli campaign in June that killed dozens of scientists connected to Iran’s nuclear efforts. Israeli security sources told The Telegraph that successors poised to fill the gaps left by those assassinations are “dead men walking,” even with heightened security measures in place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Antisemitism In Montreal: Frum Man Assaulted As His Daughter Screams In Fear

Netanyahu Slams Germany’s Merz For Rewarding Terror In Wake Of Arms Embargo Announcement

Trump Reportedly Shouted at Netanyahu Over Gaza Starvation, Netanyahu Calls It “Fake News”

Chabad of South Bergen County Destroyed In Devastating Early Morning Blaze

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Greenlights Assault On Gaza City, In First Step Towards Full Gaza Takeover

Netanyahu Blasts ‘Fake News Factory’ NY Times, Threatens Lawsuit Over Gaza Lies

Israel Poised to Greenlight Massive Gaza Takeover Operation Amid Warnings of ‘Black Hole’ Quagmire

Remains of Three More 9/11 Victims Identified Nearly 24 Years After Attacks

Secret Talks Held Between U.S. Envoy and Gedolei Yisrael in Bnei Brak Over Yeshiva Arrests

MK Porush Launches “Hunger Strike” In Front Of [Ex] Attorney-General’s Office [Video]

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network