IDF Launches Second Chareidi Technicians Unit for Air Force’s F-16 Fleet


The IDF has announced the establishment of a second Israeli Air Force technicians unit designed specifically for chareidi men, enabling them to serve in the military while fully maintaining their Torah-observant lifestyle.

The new unit is stationed at one of the 109th Squadron’s reinforced aircraft shelters at the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel. The squadron operates advanced F-16 fighter jets.

According to the military, the chareidi soldiers in the unit have recently completed their training and earned “level A” certification as F-16 technicians — the highest qualification for their role. Their work will be to keep the aircraft in peak operational readiness.

This development follows the success of the first-ever IAF technicians unit for chareidi soldiers, launched last year at the 105th Squadron’s aircraft shelters, also located at Ramat David.

The IDF says both units are part of a growing effort to provide meaningful service opportunities for frum soldiers in a setting that accommodates their religious needs, while contributing to the security of Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



