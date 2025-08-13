Rubio: West’s Recognition Of Palestinian State Is “Largely Meaningless”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that the Western countries who announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state in recent weeks are doing so for internal political reasons.

Speaking in an interview with WABC Radio’s Sid & Friends in the Morning, Rubio said, “It’s symbolic, and they’re doing it primarily for one reason, and that is their internal politics, their domestic politics. In the UK, in France, in many parts of Europe and Ireland, for a long time their domestic politics have turned anti-Israel or whatever it may be, and they’re getting a lot of domestic pressure to do something.”

“The truth of the matter is that the future of that region is not going to be decided by some UN resolution…or some press release by a prime minister or a president from some country. It’s going to be decide when Palestinian areas are not governed by terrorist organizations.”

“Because that’s truly what this comes down to, and that is the security of Israel,” Rubio stressed.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)