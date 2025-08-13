Toronto Film Festival Blocks Oct. 7 Documentary – Because They Didn’t Get Permission From Hamas

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has come under fire after abruptly rescinding its invitation to screen The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, a Canadian documentary recounting the harrowing survival and rescue of Israeli civilians during the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Barry Avrich, the film follows retired IDF General Noam Tibon’s dramatic journey to rescue his son, journalist Amir Tibon, and his family from terrorists attacking Kibbutz Nachal Oz—fighting his way past ambushes and wounded survivors along the route. The story has been widely publicized, including on 60 Minutes, and optioned for a film dramatization.

TIFF initially invited the film in mid-July, attaching conditions including a title change, legal clearances, and insurance documentation. But just weeks before the festival, the producers were told by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey to withdraw. When they refused, TIFF officially disinvited the film.

According to Deadline, the sticking point was TIFF’s demand for proof that the filmmakers had obtained permission to use video recorded by Hamas terrorists during the massacre—a legal “clearance” the filmmakers say was impossible and absurd. Kan quoted sources saying the footage’s “owners” were Hamas’s own Nukhba terrorists, whose videos have been used in numerous other documentaries about October 7.

Avrich and his team condemned TIFF’s decision, saying in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming. Film is an art form that stimulates debate and can make us uncomfortable. The audience—not the festival—should decide what they will or won’t see.”

Jewish advocacy organizations accused TIFF of bowing to political pressure and rewarding threats of violence. Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, blasted the move: “It is unconscionable that TIFF is allowing a small mob of extremists to dictate what films Canadians can see. This sends the unmistakable message that Toronto’s Jewish community is no longer safe or welcome at TIFF.”

The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) called TIFF’s explanation a “pretext”: “Does anyone believe Hamas would authorize the use of evidence of its own war crimes? By silencing this film, TIFF abandons artistic freedom and tells the world that some victims’ stories matter more than others.”

