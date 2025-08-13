MANHATTAN: “Tens of Thousands” Expected at Massive Anti-Israel Protest This Weekend

A coalition of more than 200 activist organizations is set to stage a mass anti-Israel march in Manhattan on Saturday, with participants bused in from six states and Washington, D.C., in what could be the largest demonstration of its kind in months.

Organizers claim “tens of thousands” will join the protest — a number likely inflated — but the event is nonetheless shaping up as a significant event. The march, which they say is in response to the “devastating hunger crisis that worsens daily” in Gaza, will begin at 2 p.m. outside the New York Public Library next to Bryant Park.

The coalition brings together a mix of far-left political groups, Arab-led organizations, and anti-Zionist “Jewish” activists. Key signatories include the People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, Democratic Socialists of America, CodePink, the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Arab American Association of New York, and Jewish Voice for Peace. Several student activist groups have also signed on.

Large-scale anti-Israel demonstrations in New York City have waned in recent months. However, activists appear to be ramping up efforts with a new wave of regular rallies in advance of next month’s United Nations General Assembly — an event that has historically served as a magnet for politically charged street protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)