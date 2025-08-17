BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges U.N. Agencies Blocking Gaza Aid, Misusing U.S. Funds to Benefit Hamas

A veteran international aid worker has lodged a bombshell whistleblower complaint with the Inspector General of USAID, accusing the United Nations’ top humanitarian agencies — including the World Food Program (WFP) and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) — of “gross misconduct” and the deliberate obstruction of aid delivery to civilians in Gaza. The detailed allegations, obtained by Fox News Digital, raise questions about the misuse of U.S. taxpayer funds and possible political interference at the highest levels of the U.N.

According to the complaint, filed by an aid worker who was in Gaza in July, senior IDF officials directly offered WFP and OCHA security protection and logistical coordination to expedite aid distribution. Both agencies, the whistleblower alleges, refused to even discuss the proposal, which “prevented aid from getting to the people of Gaza.”

The whistleblower charges that while the IDF has cleared thousands of tons of U.N. humanitarian goods into Gaza, those supplies remain piled up, undelivered, because the agencies refuse to coordinate with Israeli authorities. “The U.N. must be held accountable,” the complaint reads, urging a full independent investigation to determine whether the refusals originate with field staff in Gaza or are directives from senior U.N. officials in New York, “including the Secretary General himself.”

The allegations come as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — a U.S.- and Israeli-supported charity that says it has delivered 127 million meals since May — faces relentless attacks not only from Hamas but, according to the whistleblower, from the very international aid organizations charged with feeding Gazans. “There is a concerted effort to discredit GHF and any attempts to provide aid outside of the U.N.,” the whistleblower told Fox News Digital.

A senior State Department official acknowledged GHF’s efforts to block Hamas looting and said the group’s model “is a threat to how Hamas functions and enriches itself.” The official cited “endless video evidence” of Hamas stealing aid and accused elements of the “aid-industrial complex” of covering up theft by calling it “self-distribution.”

The complaint lands amid a broader reckoning over the U.N.’s role in Gaza. A State Department assessment to Congress, obtained by Fox News Digital, concludes the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is “irredeemably compromised” and should be dismantled. U.S. officials confirmed that ongoing USAID OIG investigations have linked UNRWA personnel to Hamas and uncovered “serious shortcomings” in vetting and oversight, as well as credible evidence of systematic Hamas interference in aid delivery.

Israeli officials say they have repeatedly offered to arrange armed security for U.N. convoys — standard practice in volatile regions such as South Sudan or Congo — only to be categorically refused when it comes to Gaza.

Congressional staffers told Fox News Digital that multiple offices are reviewing the whistleblower’s report. One senior Republican aide called it “one of the more compelling accounts yet” of collusion between Hamas and U.N. agencies to divert or disrupt aid.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric denied the allegations, calling them “delusional” and insisting that U.N. teams in Gaza coordinate daily with the IDF. The WFP likewise rejected claims it has blocked or impeded aid delivery.

But the whistleblower — backed by input from other aid workers on the ground — disputes U.N. portrayals of widespread famine, describing “pockets of severe hunger” but “no evidence of starvation” across Gaza.

Richard Goldberg, a former White House national security official, told Fox News Digital the allegations point to a “directive from the Secretary General himself” to manipulate aid flows in a way that benefits Hamas and undermines GHF. “This would be the biggest U.N. scandal since oil for food,” Goldberg warned, urging Congress to freeze U.S. funding until a full independent investigation is launched and the U.N. orders all agencies to cooperate with Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)